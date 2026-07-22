Matthew Wright accused in Southern Water water test fraud case

Matthew Wright is accused of a plan to falsify water-quality tests and spare Southern Water millions in penalties. The company has already faced £126m and £90m fines for major environmental failures.

Matthew Wright has been accused alongside three others of conspiring to defraud the Environment Agency and Ofwat in an alleged plan to manipulate water-quality tests and save Southern Water millions of pounds in penalties.

The case lands against a long record of enforcement action at the utility. Ofwat announced a record £126 million penalty against Southern Water on 25 June 2019 for serious failures at sewage treatment sites and deliberate misreporting of performance, with customers also due rebates over five years. In July 2021, Southern Water was fined a record £90 million after pleading guilty to 51 offences involving releases of between 16 billion and 21 billion litres of raw sewage.

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Ofwat said on 5 February 2026 that its investigation into Southern Water’s wastewater treatment sites and reporting found the company had contravened statutory and licence provisions. That finding sharpened scrutiny of a business that has repeatedly faced questions over whether self-reported environmental data can be trusted when penalties depend on those numbers.

Source: bbci.co.uk

Southern Water says it provides water services to about 2.6 million customers and wastewater services to more than 4.7 million customers across Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. The scale of that footprint makes the allegations more than a single corporate scandal: they go to the credibility of oversight in a privatized water system where compliance, reporting and enforcement are supposed to protect rivers, seas and household customers alike. Southern Water has previously apologised and said it had fallen far short of customer expectations, but the latest accusations deepen the pressure on the company and on the regulators charged with policing it.