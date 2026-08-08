Matthias Jaissle begins Newcastle reign with friendly against Valencia

Matthias Jaissle’s first game in charge is against Valencia at Mestalla, after Newcastle backed a four-year deal to 2030 and sold him as the face of “Newcastle 2.0.”

Matthias Jaissle will take charge of his first match as Newcastle United head coach against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, the opening test of a four-year appointment that runs to 2030. Newcastle confirmed the 38-year-old former Al Ahli boss after Eddie Howe’s departure, ending a stretch of uncertainty that had followed the club into preseason.

Jaissle met the squad at their training camp in La Manga, Spain, while Newcastle players were already on the move for their summer schedule and less than a month from the start of the Premier League season. Newcastle’s preseason plan, published on 25 June 2026, laid out three domestic friendlies in July before the trip to Spain, placing the Valencia fixture at the center of a tour designed to bridge the old regime and the new one.

The language around the appointment has been as important as the football. Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson called Jaissle a “rock star” with “no ceiling on where his career could go,” and linked the hire to the club’s “Newcastle 2.0” vision. That framing leaves Jaissle carrying more than a first-team debut. It ties his arrival to the broader question supporters have been asking since the transformation began: whether the next phase is a real strategic reset in recruitment and style, or simply a fresh label after the first version lost momentum.

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BBC Sport said the appointment raises expectations because Jaissle has a reputation for developing young players and because he inherits the pressure that came with Howe’s exit. The timing has sharpened that scrutiny. The Athletic said on 30 July that Howe was set to leave and Jaissle was poised to replace him, before Newcastle later confirmed the appointment on 5 August. For Newcastle, the first game against Valencia is not just a preseason friendly. It is the first public measure of whether Project 2.0 can turn its promises into a team that looks and performs differently.