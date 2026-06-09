Mauritius court dismisses cash charges against Prime Minister Ramgoolam

A court tossed Ramgoolam’s cash charges, but prosecutors will appeal, keeping a 2015 seizure of about $6.6 million alive in Mauritius politics.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam won a major reprieve when a court dismissed charges tied to cash found in safes at his homes, but prosecutors said they will appeal. The ruling removes an immediate legal threat for a leader whose name has been linked to one of Mauritius’s most notorious corruption sagas, even as the underlying dispute stays alive.

The case began on 6 February 2015, when police searched Ramgoolam’s residence in River Walk, Vacoas, and said they found huge sums of money in Mauritian and foreign currencies in safes and suitcases. Contemporary reporting put the total at about $6.6 million, and the seizure led to 23 anti-money-laundering charges. Nearly a decade later, the case still carries political weight because it turned into a public test of whether high-profile allegations can be converted into a conviction.

That question did not end with the dismissal. In 2024, the Financial Crimes Commission sought an unexplained-wealth order tied to alleged assets and cash including $3,140,939, Rs 100,833,864, 515,782 euros and £46,191. The broader inquiry shows how the Ramgoolam affair outlived the original seizure and became part of a longer contest over financial transparency, political accountability and the credibility of state institutions.

The timing makes the latest ruling especially significant. Ramgoolam returned as prime minister in November 2024 after his Alliance du Changement won 60 of 62 directly elected seats and about 62.6% of the vote in the 10 November 2024 general election. What had once been an opposition leader’s legal and political burden is now attached to a sitting head of government, raising the stakes for both supporters and critics.

Mauritius, which gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1968, has long cultivated a reputation as a stable Indian Ocean democracy. That stability is part of why the Ramgoolam case resonates so strongly: public trust depends not only on arrests and charges, but on whether institutions can sustain complex corruption cases to a definitive end. The current dismissal is a clear victory for Ramgoolam, yet it does not settle the political meaning of the money seizure that shocked the country in 2015.

For Ramgoolam’s allies, the ruling will be read as vindication, strengthened by the scale of the 2024 election win. For his opponents, the appeal preserves the accusation that the origin of the cash remains unresolved. In that sense, the court’s decision may ease pressure on Ramgoolam now, but it also underscores how difficult it is to turn scandal into final judgment in Mauritian politics.