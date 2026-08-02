Max Miller denies abuse allegations as Ohio seat faces pressure

Miller denied abuse claims in a livestream as a custody fight involving Bernie Moreno’s daughter put Ohio’s 7th District and House Republicans under pressure.

Rep. Max Miller denied domestic abuse allegations in a livestream as Republicans faced fresh pressure on a seat they had treated as secure. The accusations came from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, and have turned a private divorce and custody fight into a political problem in northeast Ohio.

Police reports and court filings tied the dispute to accusations that Moreno made against Miller, including claims that he threw hot water at her and held a gun to her head. Miller denied those allegations. On July 31, Moreno’s lawyer asked a court to issue a restraining order blocking Miller from contacting her lawyer, extending a bitter legal fight that has already spilled into the political arena.

The dispute has not stayed limited to one set of allegations. On July 18, police reports and filings in the custody case raised additional questions about Miller’s conduct, including claims of assault, misogyny and verbal threats, along with allegations involving the couple’s young daughter. Those filings added to the scrutiny around a sitting member of Congress who represents Ohio’s 7th Congressional District in northeast Ohio.

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Democrats quickly saw an opening. With House control narrowly divided, party strategists viewed the controversy as a chance to make Miller’s race competitive despite the district’s Republican lean. Cook Political Report labeled OH-07 Solid R as of June 18, 2026, but also noted that Donald Trump carried the district by 11 points in 2024 and that Miller won reelection that year with 51 percent of the vote.

That combination of a partisan map and a narrow reelection margin has made the fallout politically combustible. For Republican leaders, donors and local voters, the question is no longer only whether Miller can weather the allegations, but whether a district that once looked safe can absorb the damage from a family dispute now playing out as a national liability.