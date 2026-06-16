Maxi Araújo rescues Uruguay with late World Cup debut equalizer

Maxi Araújo’s 80th-minute strike saved Uruguay from a World Cup opening loss, but the 1-1 draw left Marcelo Bielsa with finishing questions.

Maxi Araújo turned Uruguay’s World Cup opener from a setback into a salvage job, scoring in the 80th minute to secure a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in Miami Gardens. The equalizer rescued a point on Uruguay’s Group H debut at Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium, but it did not erase the frustration of a match Uruguay had largely controlled without finishing.

Abdulelah Al-Amri had put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute, punishing a first half in which Uruguay held more of the ball and created more chances. Mohammed Al-Owais repeatedly stood in the way of a late Uruguay comeback, producing several decisive saves as Marcelo Bielsa’s side pressed for a winner and pushed the match deep into stoppage time. The result left Group H open after the first round, with neither side able to leave Miami with an early edge.

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For Araújo, the goal carried a personal weight that stretched beyond one point. The Sporting CP forward said he scored a goal he will remember forever, and the strike added to a growing record in Uruguay colors. The Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol lists his senior debut as June 14, 2023, against Nicaragua, and before this World Cup he had already played 28 matches and scored three goals for the national team.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Araújo had also delivered in a major tournament before. He scored Uruguay’s first goal at the Copa América 2024 against Panama in Miami, a detail that now ties his most important international moments to the same city. That history matters because Uruguay entered this tournament as one of South America’s powers, carrying expectations that went well beyond avoiding defeat in the opener.

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The draw offered Bielsa a late solution but also exposed the same opening-match problem that has haunted Uruguay in big tournaments: control without enough finishing. Federico Valverde and the rest of Uruguay’s attack spent long stretches in Saudi Arabia’s half, yet it took Araújo’s late intervention to turn pressure into a result. Whether that goal changes Bielsa’s attacking options for the next match may matter as much as the point itself, because Uruguay’s path out of Group H now depends on turning dominance into goals, not just possession.