Maxi Araújo says Uruguay must beat next World Cup opponent

Maxi Araújo’s late equalizer rescued Uruguay in Miami Gardens, but the draw again exposed trouble closing out matches and holding leads.

Maxi Araújo’s late equalizer rescued Uruguay from a damaging opening loss, but it also sharpened a familiar concern for Marcelo Bielsa’s side: when a match must be closed, Uruguay still looks vulnerable. The 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in Miami Gardens, Florida, left Group H open and turned Araújo’s goal into more than a salvage act. It became a test of whether Uruguay’s problem is the next opponent or its own inability to finish the job.

Saudi Arabia had already forced Uruguay into chase mode when Abdulelah Al-Amri put the Saudis ahead in the first half, and Uruguay spent much of the game trying to recover control. Araújo finally delivered in the 80th minute, striking to level the score and avoid what Reuters described as a bigger surprise for Uruguay. The Associated Press noted that his finish gave the crowd of mostly Uruguay fans in South Florida something to cheer about, but the relief came with a warning attached: a World Cup opener that should have settled nerves instead raised fresh doubts.

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The result mattered because Uruguay arrived at the 2026 tournament with a clear message about its ambitions. As the team put it after the match, “we came here to win and go as far as possible, not just to take part.” A draw in the debut game does not end that pursuit, but it does increase the pressure on how Uruguay manages the rest of the group stage, especially if the same issues return when the side goes in front again. ESPN’s recap noted that substitute Brian Rodríguez curled an effort wide late on as Uruguay searched for a winner, evidence that the team was still pressing rather than controlling the tempo.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Araújo’s own role added another layer to the night. The Sporting CP forward has already shown his value in urgent moments for Uruguay, and this was another one. He also carried recent scar tissue from the national team setup, having suffered a cranial trauma in Uruguay’s Copa América 2024 match against the United States on July 1, 2024, when he had to be substituted after a blow in the 26th minute. That background makes his decisive late strike in Miami Gardens even more striking, but it does not solve the larger issue now facing Uruguay.

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The central question after the opener is whether Uruguay’s problem lies in mentality, substitutions or structure. Araújo’s comments point to a blunt answer: the opponent’s quality is secondary. If Uruguay cannot protect a lead, the bigger challenge is internal, and the next World Cup match will demand a cleaner finish than the first.