Maxx Crosby Trade to Ravens Falls Through After Dispute

The highly anticipated Maxx Crosby trade between the Raiders and Ravens has unraveled, with both teams offering conflicting reasons for the breakdown.

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby will remain with the team for now after a proposed trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through late Monday, with both franchises citing different reasons for the collapse. The failed deal has left questions swirling around the NFL as the league enters a pivotal offseason period.

Contested Reasons Behind the Trade Breakdown

According to The New York Times, the trade was voided after Crosby did not pass the Ravens’ physical examination, a required step under NFL player health and safety protocols. This version of events suggests medical concerns were at the heart of the issue. However, statements from the Raiders, reported by ESPN and Dallas News, paint a different picture. The team asserts that the Ravens unilaterally backed out of the agreement, implying the withdrawal was not tied to Crosby’s health.

The New York Times: Sources indicate a failed physical led to the deal’s cancellation.

Sources indicate a failed physical led to the deal’s cancellation. ESPN and Dallas News: The Raiders maintain that the Ravens chose to walk away from the trade.

This divergence underscores the complexity of high-profile NFL trades, where both medical evaluations and shifting team priorities can upend negotiations even after terms appear settled.

Implications for the 2026 NFL Draft

The failed trade had significant implications for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft order. As The New York Times noted, the league’s draft tracker had briefly reflected pick swaps between Las Vegas and Baltimore before reverting to the original order once the deal was voided. Such last-minute changes highlight just how much a single personnel move can impact team strategies and draft plans across the league.

Crosby’s Status and Impact

Crosby, a Pro Bowl edge rusher, remains one of the NFL’s most productive defensive players. In 2025, he recorded double-digit sacks for the third consecutive season and consistently ranked among league leaders in tackles for loss and quarterback hits. His current contract, as detailed by OverTheCap.com, makes him one of the highest-paid defenders on the Raiders roster, with significant cap implications for any potential move.

Crosby’s salary and transaction history provides insight into the business complexities teams face when negotiating trades involving marquee talents.

Had the deal gone through, the Ravens would have added a premier pass rusher to their defense, while the Raiders would have gained valuable draft capital. Instead, both teams must now regroup and reassess their offseason strategies.

What’s Next for Teams and Player

With the trade now officially off, Crosby is expected to report to the Raiders for offseason activities. The abrupt collapse of negotiations could influence future trade talks, as teams may exercise greater caution with medical disclosures and communication protocols.

The incident also offers a reminder of the rigorous health and safety requirements that govern player movement in the NFL. Any failure to meet these standards can quickly derail even the most carefully constructed deals.

Analysis

The fallout from the failed Maxx Crosby trade underscores the volatility of the NFL’s offseason and the high stakes involved in player transactions. With both sides offering differing accounts, the situation may prompt further investigation or clarification from league officials. For now, the Raiders retain a top defender, while the Ravens must look elsewhere to bolster their pass rush.