May CPI jumps 4.2%, complicating Warsh's first Fed meeting

May inflation rose 4.2% year over year, making a June rate cut less likely and putting Kevin M. Warsh's first Fed meeting under sharper scrutiny.

May’s inflation report landed with an unwelcome jolt for Washington and Wall Street. Consumer prices rose 0.5% in the month and 4.2% over the past 12 months, the fastest annual pace in three years and the highest since April 2023, a reading that makes it harder for the Federal Reserve to justify cutting rates soon.

The details were mixed but still stubborn enough to keep pressure on households. Core CPI rose 0.2% in May and 2.9% from a year earlier, showing that some underlying price pressures were cooler than the headline number. Even so, the broader trend remained well above the Fed’s 2% target, which means mortgage rates, credit-card borrowing costs and auto loans are likely to stay elevated for longer if policymakers keep waiting.

AI-generated illustration

Energy did most of the damage. The energy index climbed 3.9% in May and accounted for more than sixty percent of the monthly increase in overall CPI, with gasoline prices a major driver. Shelter costs rose 0.3% and food prices increased 0.2%, reinforcing the sense that inflation is still broad enough to matter for households even after the sharpest post-pandemic surge has faded.

The report arrived on June 10, only days before the Federal Open Market Committee meets on June 16 and 17. That gathering will be Kevin M. Warsh’s first as Federal Reserve chair and will include a post-meeting press conference at 2:30 p.m. and an updated Summary of Economic Projections, giving investors a fresh read on where the central bank sees rates, growth and inflation heading.

Data visualization chart

The timing raises the stakes for Warsh’s debut. The Fed’s blackout period is already in effect ahead of the meeting, limiting public comment from officials, while markets digest a data point that weakens the case for near-term easing. With inflation still running hot and the May CPI print landing just ahead of the policy decision, traders may keep pushing out expectations for any rate cut, and some could even begin to price the possibility of a hike later in 2026. That would be a sharp shift from the relief borrowers had hoped for, and an early test of Warsh’s leadership.