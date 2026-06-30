Maya Joint stuns Serena Williams to reach Wimbledon second round

Maya Joint beat Serena Williams on Centre Court to reach the Wimbledon second round.

Maya Joint beat Serena Williams on Centre Court to reach the Wimbledon second round, ending the 44-year-old champion’s singles comeback after nearly four years away from the format. Williams entered Wimbledon 2026 with a singles wild card for her first major since the 2022 US Open, and the opening-round match immediately became one of the draw’s central attractions.

The first-round pairing matched world No. 53 Joint against world No. 91 Williams, whose 23 Grand Slam singles titles include seven Wimbledon crowns. Wimbledon had flagged Williams’s return as one of the most eagerly awaited storylines in the tournament, with a possible path that would have carried her toward a third-round meeting with defending champion Iga Swiatek on 4 July.

Joint, 20, said the meeting was “an honor” and that she had always dreamed of playing Williams. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan, later switched allegiance to Australia and moved to Brisbane to train at Tennis Australia’s National Academy, a move that placed her inside one of the country’s most important talent pipelines. Joint has also said she had been “dreaming” of Centre Court since she was little, and the match delivered her first win on Wimbledon’s main stage.

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The result fit the shape of Joint’s season. She arrived at The Championships after an injury-ravaged 2026, but she had already shown she could handle grass. At the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open, Joint won her second WTA Tour-level title and first on grass, saving four championship points in the final against Alexandra Eala. That run gave her the kind of fast-court proof that mattered against a player who has built one of the sport’s most durable careers.

Williams’s comeback still drew the kind of attention that has followed her across eras, from her first major appearance since the 2022 US Open to the possibility of a deep Wimbledon run at age 44. Joint’s victory cut off that path in the opening round and pushed the younger Australian into the second round, where her rise now continues on the same stage that once belonged to Williams.