Mayapada Healthcare Opens Liver and Metabolic Wellness Center

Mayapada Healthcare launches a new center focused on liver, metabolic, and wellness care, addressing Indonesia's rising non-communicable disease rates.

Mayapada Healthcare has unveiled its new Liver, Metabolic & Wellness Center in Indonesia, marking a significant step toward addressing the country’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases. The center aims to provide comprehensive care for liver and metabolic health, integrating prevention, diagnostics, and treatment under one roof.

Responding to Indonesia’s Health Challenges

Indonesia faces rising rates of liver disease and metabolic disorders, including diabetes and obesity. According to the Ministry of Health's 2022 hepatitis report, liver disease remains a major public health concern, with hepatitis cases and related complications on the rise. The Indonesia Data Portal highlights an increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, which now contribute significantly to national mortality rates.

Globally, data from the WHO Global Health Observatory shows that liver diseases account for millions of deaths annually and are closely linked with metabolic conditions such as diabetes. These trends are mirrored in Indonesia, where lifestyle changes and urbanization have fueled a rise in metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, and diabetes.

Integrated Approach to Wellness

The new Liver, Metabolic & Wellness Center by Mayapada Healthcare is designed to tackle these challenges through a multidisciplinary approach. Services offered include:

Advanced diagnostics for liver function and metabolic health

Personalized treatment plans for hepatitis, fatty liver, diabetes, and obesity

Lifestyle and nutrition counseling to support long-term wellness

Preventive screening programs targeting at-risk populations

By consolidating these services, Mayapada Healthcare aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce complications, and enhance quality of life for those with chronic conditions. The launch aligns with Indonesia’s official strategies for metabolic disease control, emphasizing prevention and integrated care.

Focus on Early Detection and Child Health

Early detection is a cornerstone of the center’s philosophy. According to the Indonesian Pediatric Society, liver diseases in children often go undiagnosed until advanced stages, making timely screening essential. Mayapada’s new facility includes pediatric liver and metabolic clinics, aiming to catch diseases early and provide family-centered guidance.

Impact and Outlook

The launch of the Liver, Metabolic & Wellness Center is expected to fill gaps in Indonesia’s healthcare system, offering a model for comprehensive, preventive care. With the country facing rising rates of hepatitis, diabetes, obesity, and related liver complications, stakeholders hope that centers like Mayapada’s will help curb the national burden through education, screening, and multidisciplinary treatment.

As Indonesia continues to modernize its healthcare infrastructure, initiatives prioritizing non-communicable disease management will be crucial. The integration of wellness and clinical care at Mayapada Healthcare’s center represents a forward-thinking approach to tackling chronic health issues, with the potential to improve outcomes for thousands of Indonesians.