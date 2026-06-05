Baker Mayfield says contract negotiations with the Buccaneers remain far apart, setting a training camp deadline for a resolution.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain at an impasse in contract negotiations, with the quarterback publicly stating talks are "not anywhere close" to an agreement. As multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, the veteran signal-caller has set a firm deadline for discussions, aiming for a resolution before the start of training camp.

Mayfield Outlines Negotiation Stance

Speaking with reporters this week, Mayfield confirmed that he and the Buccaneers have yet to make significant progress toward a new deal. As recapped by The New York Times, ESPN, and NFL.com, Mayfield was clear about the current status: the sides are "not anywhere close" to finalizing terms. He also indicated that if a contract extension is not reached by the beginning of training camp, he will pause negotiations to focus fully on football preparations.

Training Camp as a Firm Deadline

All three sources, including NFL.com, highlighted Mayfield's insistence on a training camp deadline. This approach is not uncommon among NFL veterans who prefer to avoid contract distractions once the preseason begins. Mayfield’s stance signals a desire for stability before taking the field and a willingness to put negotiations on hold if necessary.

Mayfield’s Value to the Buccaneers

Mayfield, who revitalized his career in Tampa Bay, is coming off a season in which he guided the Buccaneers to a playoff berth and solidified his reputation as a starting quarterback. His performance last year included 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, according to NFL.com statistical records. That output ranked among the best of his career, making him a sought-after asset in a market where quarterback consistency is at a premium.

Mayfield’s 2025 regular season: 4,044 yards passing

Touchdowns: 28

Interceptions: 10

Completion percentage: 64.5%

Playoff appearance: Led Buccaneers to NFC Divisional Round

Buccaneers’ Cap Situation and Market Dynamics

The Buccaneers face salary cap challenges as they seek to retain key players. According to the latest NFLPA salary cap report, Tampa Bay is navigating a tight cap environment, with several high-profile contracts impacting their flexibility. Mayfield’s next deal is likely to reflect the rising market value for starting quarterbacks, with comparable players commanding significant guarantees and annual averages.

Spotrac’s list of free agent quarterbacks illustrates the premium placed on experienced starters, as salaries for mid-tier and elite QBs continue to rise. Mayfield’s representatives are reportedly seeking a contract that aligns with recent deals for comparable players, though neither side has publicly disclosed specific figures.

Negotiation Tactics and Implications

Mayfield’s move to set a deadline is a strategic choice designed to increase urgency on both sides. While it’s a common tactic for players entering pivotal contract years, it also carries risk—if talks remain stalled, the Buccaneers could face uncertainty at the game’s most critical position heading into the season. Conversely, Mayfield’s strong performance last season places him in a favorable negotiating position, with his statistical output and leadership widely recognized by league observers.

Next Steps as Deadline Approaches

With training camp on the horizon, attention is now focused on whether the Buccaneers and Mayfield can bridge the gap on contract terms. If no deal is reached by camp, Mayfield has signaled his intent to halt talks and concentrate on football, potentially delaying resolution until after the 2026 season. The situation will be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike, given the quarterback's importance to Tampa Bay’s playoff aspirations.

For the latest updates on NFL contract signings and negotiations, visit the NFL transaction log.

As both sides hold firm, the coming weeks could prove decisive for the Buccaneers’ quarterback future and Mayfield’s long-term NFL trajectory.