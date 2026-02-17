Mayor Bass Demands LA28 Olympic Chairman’s Resignation

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has publicly urged LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman to resign, intensifying scrutiny on Olympic leadership ahead of the 2028 Games.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called for the resignation of Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, thrusting leadership of the city’s landmark sporting event into the spotlight. The development, first reported by The New York Times and covered by the Los Angeles Times, signals mounting concerns at City Hall over the direction and public accountability of the LA28 planning effort.

Public Pressure on Olympic Leadership

The New York Times reported that Mayor Bass’s statement comes amid growing scrutiny of LA28’s management as the city prepares to host its third Summer Olympics. While no direct quotes were published in the available coverage, the mayor’s call for Wasserman to step down marks a significant intervention from the city’s highest office and highlights ongoing debates about transparency, governance, and the stewardship of public resources connected to the Games.

Wasserman’s Role and Committee Response

Casey Wasserman, a prominent sports executive, has led the LA28 organizing committee since its founding. Under his leadership, the group has overseen venue planning, sponsorships, and coordination with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). According to details outlined in the official bid book, Wasserman’s team committed to leveraging existing venues and private funding to minimize public financial exposure. The bid emphasized sustainability and community engagement as core pillars of the LA28 vision.

Media reports indicate that the mayor’s request aligns with broader concerns over potential conflicts of interest and the need for fresh leadership as key planning deadlines approach. Coverage in the Los Angeles Times noted that Wasserman is also expected to sell his sports agency, a move that could be related to the push for a change at the top of LA28. No direct comment from Wasserman or the LA28 committee was available at the time of reporting.

Governance, Transparency, and City Involvement

The LA28 organizing committee operates under a public-private partnership with the City of Los Angeles. Oversight responsibilities are outlined in agreements available through the city’s official budget documents and in the public records portal. These documents show that while most operational funding is projected to come from private sponsorships, ticket sales, and broadcasting rights, the city remains financially and reputationally tied to the Games’ success and risk management.

The most recent LA28 financial reports outline a budget of approximately $6.9 billion, with contingency funds and insurance policies in place.

Public health and infrastructure initiatives linked to the Olympics are detailed in a city-commissioned impact report, which projects both short-term disruptions and long-term benefits for Los Angeles communities.

With the Games less than three years away, any significant leadership transition could affect ongoing negotiations with local, national, and international stakeholders—including the IOC, city agencies, and private partners.

What Comes Next for LA28

The mayor’s public call for Wasserman’s resignation adds urgency to questions about LA28’s governance and the ability of the organizing committee to deliver on promises of fiscal responsibility, community benefits, and global spectacle. As scrutiny intensifies, observers will look for official responses from Wasserman, the LA28 board, and the International Olympic Committee regarding any leadership changes or new oversight mechanisms.

For Los Angeles residents and global Olympic watchers, the episode underscores the high stakes of hosting one of the world’s largest sporting events. The city’s ability to navigate leadership challenges, maintain public trust, and keep preparations on track will be closely watched in the lead-up to 2028. For more background on LA’s Olympic history and planning process, see the Olympedia entry for the 2028 Games.