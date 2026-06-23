Mbappé breaks France scoring record as Deschamps demands more

Mbappé became France’s all-time scorer with his 57th and 58th goals, but Deschamps still treated a matchup with Iraq as a test of standards.

Kylian Mbappé had already rewritten France’s scoring history when Didier Deschamps arrived in Philadelphia with a harder message for a team many had already moved beyond the group stage. France met Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium at 21:00 on 22 June 2026, and the mood around Les Bleus reflected a contender using a mismatch to stay sharp rather than settle.

Mbappé’s two-goal burst in France’s 3-1 opening win over Senegal in New York/New Jersey on 16 June lifted him to 57 and 58 goals for his country, moving him past Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time leading scorer. It also took him to 14 goals at World Cups and marked his 100th appearance for the national team, a milestone that underlined how central he had become to Deschamps’s side. Yet the record did not soften the coach’s tone. When Deschamps named his 26-man World Cup squad on 11 May, he said France’s favorites tag was natural because of their recent record, but insisted they were not the only contenders.

That competitive edge framed the meeting with Iraq, a side that had already shown how hard it had fought to get back to this stage. Iraq reached the World Cup by beating Bolivia 2-1 in a playoff in Monterrey on 1 April, ending a wait that stretched back to their 1986 debut. The Asian Football Confederation marked the return as the end of a 40-year absence, and Iraq were drawn with France, Senegal and Norway in Group I.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The gap in pedigree was also visible in the warm-up form. Iraq had drawn 1-1 with Spain on 5 June, then lost 2-0 to Venezuela on 10 June, and entered the France match after a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opening group game. Graham Arnold kept pushing for an attacking identity even while acknowledging the scale of the challenge, a stance that said as much about Iraq’s ambition as the reality of the draw.

For France, the lesson was different. Mbappé’s record gave Deschamps a new landmark, but the coach’s demand for more made clear that elite teams are measured not by what they have already won, but by how ruthlessly they handle the next fixture. Against Iraq, France were not just protecting status. They were rehearsing the habits that separate title contenders from everyone else.