Mbappé breaks France scoring record in 3-1 World Cup win over Senegal

Mbappé’s brace gave France a 3-1 win over Senegal, lifted him to 58 international goals and set up a tense path for Norway’s debut.

Kylian Mbappé turned France’s Group I opener into a night of milestones, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Senegal and pushing France toward the rounds ahead with more authority than the first half suggested. France had to ride out a shaky opening and a controversial penalty decision before Mbappé and Bradley Barcola settled the match and reset the tone of the group.

Mbappé’s second goal carried the biggest weight. It lifted him to 58 international goals, making him France’s all-time leading men’s scorer as he passed Olivier Giroud’s mark of 57. The brace also moved Mbappé ahead of Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring chart, while leaving him two goals short of Miroslav Klose’s record. Barcola’s strike completed the scoring and gave France a margin that better matched its quality after Senegal had briefly kept the contest alive.

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The result mattered beyond the numbers because of the history between the sides. Senegal’s 1-0 upset of defending champion France in the 2002 opener remains one of the tournament’s defining shocks, a match FIFA has repeatedly held up as iconic and one that sent Dakar into celebration, with then-president Abdoulaye Wade declaring a national holiday. This time, France answered that memory with control in the decisive moments, a sign that the squad can absorb pressure and still produce when the match tightens.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

France now turns to Iraq on Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a fixture that should test whether this performance was an isolated burst or the first clear sign of a contender finding rhythm. Senegal faces Norway the same day at 8 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and that game now carries extra weight because it will be part of Erling Haaland’s World Cup debut and Norway’s first appearance at the tournament since 1998.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For the bracket, the day shifted expectations. France left with three points and a star in full command of the moment, Senegal left with a reminder of how quickly one lapse can change a group, and Norway’s return arrives under a glare sharpened by what Mbappé just did.