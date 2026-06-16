Mbappé breaks Senegal deadlock as France open World Cup with win

Olise slipped Mbappé through in the 66th minute, and France turned a tense opener into a 2-0 win over Senegal. The move hinted at a new attacking weapon.

Michael Olise finally found the seam Senegal had been denying France, and Kylian Mbappé did the rest. In the 66th minute at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Olise threaded a precise pass into the area and Mbappé finished first time to break a stubborn deadlock and put Les Bleus on their way to a 2-0 opening victory.

The result carried the weight of history as well as points. France’s first match in Group I of the 2026 World Cup came against the same nation that shocked the holders in the tournament’s opening game in 2002, when Senegal beat France 1-0 in South Korea. This time, France arrived as one of the championship favorites, and the match quickly became a test of whether Didier Deschamps’ side could turn that reputation into end product against a disciplined opponent.

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The answer was a reminder of why France’s attack remains so dangerous. Mbappé had entered the tournament after a three-match scoring drought with the national team, but his movement and finish showed the value of placing him in space rather than asking him to create everything himself. Olise’s role was even more revealing. The through ball was not just a clever pass, it was the kind of combination play that can decide knockout matches, the sort of sequence opponents must now build defensive plans around.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

That partnership matters because it gives France another route to goal beyond direct running and individual brilliance. With Olise spotting openings between the lines and Mbappé attacking the space behind, France can stretch a defense in two directions at once. For a team expected to chase the title, that sort of chemistry is more than a highlight. It is a structural advantage.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Bradley Barcola later added the second goal to make the score 2-0, underlining the depth of France’s attack and leaving Senegal with little reward for a combative display. The opener did not just deliver three points for France. It also suggested that when the tournament tightens, Olise and Mbappé may be the connection that turns pressure into decisive goals.