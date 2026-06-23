Mbappé double leads France past Iraq into World Cup round of 32

Mbappé scored twice in his 100th France appearance as France beat Iraq 3-0 and reached the Round of 32 with a game to spare.

France turned a rain-soaked Group I match in Philadelphia into an early ticket to the next round, beating Iraq 3-0 and exposing the distance that still separates elite contenders from lower-tier qualifiers. Kylian Mbappé delivered the decisive first-half and second-half strikes, and Ousmane Dembélé added the third as Didier Deschamps’ side advanced to the Round of 32 with a match still left to play.

Mbappé struck in the 14th minute and again in the 54th, taking control of a game France had opened with immediate pressure at Philadelphia Stadium. Dembélé finished the scoring in the 66th minute. The result gave France two wins from two after its 3-1 opening victory over Senegal, while Iraq, already beaten 4-1 by Norway, was left in a difficult position in the group.

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The night also carried a personal milestone for Mbappé. FIFA said the forward was playing his 100th match for France, and his double lifted him to 15 World Cup goals. He was also named Player of the Match, another marker of how quickly he has become the defining figure of a side that continues to produce goals without needing a perfect performance.

The match was paused at halftime because of lightning and heavy rain, making it the first weather suspension of the 2026 tournament. That interruption did little to change the underlying shape of the contest. France had already looked sharper and faster in the opening 20 minutes, and once Mbappé extended the lead after the break, Iraq never found a route back into the match.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

It was the first time France and Iraq had met at men’s World Cup level, and the gap was visible throughout. For France, the value of the result went beyond Mbappé’s headline numbers: three goals, six points from six, and qualification secured before the final group game. France now moves on with its momentum intact, and its next test comes against Norway in Boston on June 26, a matchup that should offer a sterner measure of how far this team can go.