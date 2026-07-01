Mbappé double powers France past Sweden, advances to round of 16

Mbappé struck in the 45th and 74th minutes as France beat Sweden 3-0, a command performance that raised fresh questions about who can stop Les Bleus.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Bradley Barcola added the third as France swept past Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday in New York/New Jersey Stadium, extending a World Cup run that now looks built on control as much as star power. Mbappé’s goals came in the 45th and 74th minutes, and the brace tied him with Lionel Messi for the tournament lead with six goals while also setting a World Cup knockout-round scoring record.

France did not need to chase the game to expose Sweden. It dictated the match from the opening hour, then punished Sweden’s tired defensive shape with the sort of finishing depth that has separated Didier Deschamps’ side from most of the field. Barcola’s goal in the 53rd minute gave France breathing room after Mbappé had struck just before halftime, and the result sent Les Bleus into a round of 16 meeting with Paraguay.

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The victory strengthened the sense that France is more complete than merely flashy. France entered the knockout rounds as one of the favorites after winning the 2018 World Cup and finishing runners-up in 2022, and this tournament has pushed the team back to the top of the FIFA men’s world rankings, just ahead of Argentina. With Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Barcola rotating through the front line, France has fielded one of the tournament’s most intimidating attacks, and it already showed that range in a 4-1 group-stage win over Norway, when Dembélé scored a first-half hat trick.

Sweden coach Graham Potter, who took over last October and guided the team through play-off glory to reach the World Cup, said after the match that he had not seen a better team. “I personally haven’t seen a better team,” Potter said, while also noting that France’s quality stretched across the pitch and that its bench offered strong options. Potter added that Sweden had strong moments in transition early on, but spending so long defending made it difficult to build any attacking rhythm. Forward Viktor Gyökeres said maintaining that level of defending for 90 minutes is hard.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

France’s latest win fits a tournament format built for survival and precision. The 2026 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, and from here the bracket moves straight through the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The championship match is set for July 19 at New York/New Jersey Stadium, and France now looks like a side that can reach it by defending cleanly, finishing ruthlessly and using a squad deep enough to keep the pressure on every opponent.