Mbappé double sends France past Senegal in World Cup opener

Mbappé's double made him France's all-time top scorer as Senegal's late surge lasted only a minute. France won 3-1 in East Rutherford.

Senegal found a brief opening, then France shut it down with ruthless speed. Ibrahim Mbaye’s goal in the 90+5 minute cut the deficit to 2-1, but Kylian Mbappé answered in the 90+6 minute to complete a 3-1 win for France in the teams’ Group I opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The late swing was the sharpest moment of a match that showed how elite sides punish even a short lapse in concentration. Senegal had spent the night trying to match France’s pace and resist the weight of a team chasing a third world title, but the final minute exposed how narrow the margin for error becomes against a side with Mbappé on the field. Senegal’s defensive structure held long enough to stay alive, then cracked at the one moment it could not afford to lose shape.

AI-generated illustration

Mbappé had already put France ahead in the 66th minute before Bradley Barcola added the second in the 82nd. That left Senegal needing a late push, and Ibrahim Mbaye’s stoppage-time strike briefly made the finish feel alive. It did not last. France’s response was immediate, decisive and final, turning Senegal’s hope into a footnote before the crowd could settle.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

The defeat carried added weight for Senegal because the team arrived with the memory of one of its greatest days, the 1-0 victory over France at the 2002 World Cup. That result sparked celebrations in Dakar and led President Abdoulaye Wade to declare a national holiday. Pape Thiaw, now Senegal’s coach, was part of that era as a player around the squad then, which gave the matchup a full-circle feel that ended with a very different scoreline.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

France also left East Rutherford with a landmark for its captain. Mbappé’s double lifted him to 58 goals for the national team, moving him past Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time leading scorer. His World Cup total rose to 14, leaving him two behind Miroslav Klose’s record of 16. For France, it was an opening step done with authority; for Senegal, it was a reminder that against the best, one moment of hesitation can change everything.