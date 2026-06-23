Mbappé equals Klose’s World Cup scoring mark with 16 goals

Kylian Mbappé’s brace against Iraq lifted him to 16 World Cup goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose and pushing France’s scoring leader further into history.

Kylian Mbappé did more than finish a chance in Philadelphia. His two goals against Iraq lifted him to 16 World Cup goals, drawing him level with Miroslav Klose at the top of the tournament’s all-time scoring chart and underlining how rapidly the France forward has climbed into the game’s deepest historical territory.

Mbappé struck first in the 14th minute, then added a second after Iraq lost the ball while trying to play out from inside its own penalty area. France did not need a sustained siege to extend the margin, but it did need pressure high enough to force the mistake that opened the door. That balance, between elite attacking threat and opportunism off a defensive error, has become central to France’s path in the 2026 World Cup.

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The setting carried added weight. France entered the match after beating Senegal 3-1 in its opener, while Iraq arrived under pressure after a 4-1 loss to Norway. A storm delay of roughly two hours in Philadelphia interrupted the rhythm, but it did not slow Mbappé once play resumed. The result moved France closer to sealing its place in the next round and gave Mbappé another milestone in a career that already spans decisive moments in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The historical significance is stark. FIFA said Mbappé had already moved past Pelé, who finished with 12 World Cup goals, and beyond Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine, both on 13, before drawing even with Klose. Klose set the record in Brazil 2014, when he scored in Germany’s 7-1 semifinal rout of the host nation. Mbappé, now 27, reached the same figure with a very different scoring arc: goals spread across multiple tournaments, with France now relying on him not just as a finisher but as the focal point of a side built to punish hesitation at the highest level.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The next benchmark is already visible. FIFA has pointed to Mbappé’s next major target as his 100th goal for France, a tally that would add another layer to a record chase already moving at remarkable speed. If he keeps scoring at this rate, Klose’s place alone may not stay untouched for long.