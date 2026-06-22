Mbappé fires France ahead against Iraq in World Cup Group I clash

Mbappé’s third World Cup goal put France in control again, reinforcing why Didier Deschamps’ side looks like a title force in 2026.

Kylian Mbappé again supplied the moment France needed, ripping in a finish that Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan could not stop and putting France 1-0 up at Philadelphia Stadium. It was Mbappé’s third goal of the tournament and another reminder that France is not merely getting through Group I, but imposing itself on it.

The strike came in France’s second group match, after a 3-1 opening win over Senegal had already established Deschamps’ team as an early standard-setter. Mbappé scored twice in that debut, a performance that pushed him past Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time leading scorer and lifted him to 14 World Cup goals, moving him beyond Just Fontaine’s long-standing mark of 13. For a team under pressure to validate its status, those numbers matter as much as the win itself.

AI-generated illustration

Deschamps has been blunt about what Mbappé brings: a player who can decide matches with one action. He has also defended Mbappé’s role as a center forward, a position the forward has been filling for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as well. Against Iraq, that deployment again paid off. Mbappé’s movement and finishing gave France a focal point at the top of the attack, while Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise offered the kind of support that makes France difficult to contain across 90 minutes.

For U.S. readers looking at the wider 2026 field, the message is straightforward. France’s margin is not only in Mbappé’s star power, but in the depth that surrounds him and the composure with which the team has handled different opponents. A side that opened by beating Senegal 3-1 and then struck first against Iraq has shown an ability to start fast, stay on script and punish lapses. That is the profile of a team built for a deep run.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Iraq arrived with a different story. Graham Arnold’s team had lost 4-1 to Norway in its Group I opener and was playing only its second World Cup, and its first since Mexico 1986, after a 40-year absence from the tournament. France and Iraq had never met in an official match before this meeting, adding a small piece of history to a game that quickly became another proof point for France’s form.