Mbappé leads France past Sweden, sets World Cup scoring records

Mbappé’s brace pushed France into the last 16 and into record territory, but Paraguay now waits with far less room for mistakes.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice and France beat Sweden 3-0 at New York/New Jersey Stadium on June 30, then turned immediately toward a knockout round that offers no second chances. The win sent France into the round of 16 against Paraguay on July 4 in Philadelphia Stadium, with Mbappé’s goals arriving in the 45th and 74th minutes.

France reached the bracket stage on the strength of a dominant Group I campaign, finishing with 10 goals in the first round and carrying the confidence of a team that has already lived deep into a World Cup cycle. FIFA noted that France arrived as the 2018 champion and 2022 runner-up, and that the group-stage performance gave the side clear momentum before the elimination rounds began.

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Mbappé’s two-goal performance moved him into second place on the World Cup’s all-time scoring list and gave him a world record of 10 goals in knockout-stage matches at the tournament. That production came in a match France controlled from start to finish, a detail Mbappé credited to the collective work around him rather than to his own finishing alone.

The next test is less forgiving. France’s opponent, Paraguay, returned to the 2026 World Cup under Gustavo Alfaro, and its route through the tournament was already set after the draw in Washington on December 5, 2025. Mbappé stressed that there are no easy matches at a World Cup, a warning that fits the new stage perfectly: group-stage authority does not protect a team once the margins narrow and a single lapse can end the run.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The 2026 tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 and brings together 48 teams in 104 matches across 16 host cities. France has already shown it can score in volume and dictate a game, but the knockout phase will ask for the same control with greater precision, because Paraguay arrives with a defined path, a seasoned coach and the kind of seriousness that can punish anything less.