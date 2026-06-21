Mbappé says Messi stands above Haaland, Kane and himself, with Cristiano

Mbappé put Messi above Haaland, Kane and even himself, then named Cristiano Ronaldo as the only peer in the same tier.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland all delivered on the same World Cup day, and Mbappé’s verdict on the hierarchy was unmistakable: Messi stood above the rest, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only other name in the same conversation. The timing made the judgment more than a sound bite. It came after Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria, Mbappé’s brace against Senegal and Haaland’s brace on Norway’s debut against Iraq, a rare sequence that sharpened the debate over greatness, current form and legacy.

Mbappé was asked about the four players who had scored more than two goals in the first phase of the tournament, and he did not hedge. He said, "Lionel Messi es el mejor del mundo junto a Cristiano Ronaldo", placing Messi ahead of Haaland, Harry Kane and himself while reserving the top tier for Messi and Ronaldo alone. In one line, Mbappé turned a statistical snapshot into a broader statement about football’s changing order, where production in the present still bends toward careers that have already stretched across eras.

Messi’s performance gave the comparison real weight. His hat-trick lifted him to 16 World Cup goals, matching Miroslav Klose’s all-time record, and made him the first player to appear in six World Cups while scoring in five editions. He also joined Ronaldo as one of only two players to score in five different World Cups, a benchmark that now underlines how long the rivalry has lasted. Mbappé’s own brace carried him to 58 goals for France, making him the national team’s leading scorer, while Haaland reached 57 goals in 51 international appearances for Norway.

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That is what made the day feel historic well beyond the scorelines. Messi, Mbappé and Haaland all produced in the same window, yet the conversation still circled back to Messi and Ronaldo, the two names that have defined the sport’s generational standard for more than a decade. Mbappé has long been cast as the heir to that era, but his comments suggested a more complicated reading of the present: the next generation may be rewriting the numbers, yet the highest rung still belongs to the players whose excellence has endured longest.

Thierry Henry captured the mood with a simpler verdict after Messi’s display: "Leo is just different". That reaction explained why the debate persists. Haaland’s scoring rate, Mbappé’s acceleration and Kane’s consistency all matter, but Messi’s place in the argument is still being reinforced by records that no one else has yet matched.