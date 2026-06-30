Mbappé scores twice as France beat Sweden, reach last 16

Mbappé’s double lifted France past Sweden and pushed him to 18 World Cup goals, one behind Lionel Messi on FIFA’s all-time list.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France beat Sweden 3-0 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to reach the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup and keep a perfect tournament record intact.

The finish that opened the game came after Michael Olise slipped a precise pass into Mbappé’s path, and France’s captain did the rest with no hesitation. Mbappé added another goal to seal the result, taking his total to six at this World Cup and giving France a third straight statement in a run that has already carried Didier Deschamps’ side through four wins from four matches.

The deeper significance lies in the numbers Mbappé keeps accumulating at knockout-stage speed. His double against Sweden took him to 18 World Cup goals, moving him into second place on FIFA’s all-time scoring list for the tournament and leaving him one behind Lionel Messi, who now leads with 19. Mbappé also reached nine and 10 goals in World Cup elimination rounds, the highest total any player has managed in knockout matches.

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That pace has sharpened the case for Mbappé’s place among France’s greats. He has not just been decisive in one game or one tournament, but relentlessly productive across the biggest stage in international football, converting major moments into records at an age when most elite forwards are still building their legacy. With six goals already in 2026, he is level with Messi atop the tournament scoring chart and has turned France’s attack into the most dangerous unit left in the draw.

France entered the knockout round after finishing first in their group with a perfect record and 10 goals scored, powered by Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Olise. Sweden, who advanced as one of the best third-place teams, briefly threatened to slow the rhythm, but France controlled the match and protected their clean sheet.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Olise also nearly added a goal of his own, going close with a bicycle kick that struck the post, a reminder of the creative edge around Mbappé. France now face Paraguay in the last 16, with Deschamps’ side carrying both the statistical momentum of a flawless start and the scoring burden of a forward who is closing on the summit of World Cup history.