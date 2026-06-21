Mbappé scores twice as France opens World Cup with Senegal win

Mbappé’s two goals lifted France past Senegal, but he treated the opener as one step in a third World Cup that is already rewriting his record book.

Kylian Mbappé answered France’s opening-night pressure with a brace in a 3-1 victory over Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but the performance also sharpened a familiar question around him: how much of his game can one match really define? In France’s first game of the 2026 World Cup, Mbappé did enough to set the tone, while Bradley Barcola added the third goal as Les Bleus overcame a shaky start and left Group I with three points.

The result carried immediate historical weight. Mbappé passed Olivier Giroud to become France’s all-time leading scorer, and his World Cup tally climbed to 14 goals, leaving him two behind Miroslav Klose’s tournament record. At 27, and in his third World Cup with France, Mbappé is already operating in the space between present-day production and long-term legacy, a space that only grows louder each time he delivers on the biggest stage.

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FIFA’s February profile listed Mbappé with 55 goals in 94 caps for France, a record that continues to expand as he leads a squad arriving in North America with experience across the lineup. France’s average of 29.3 caps per player underscored that balance, even as Mbappé remained the face of the side and one of its clearest veterans. The 2026 tournament, the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, is being played across Canada, Mexico and the United States, and France needed its biggest name to steady a nervous opener.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Mbappé’s own response to the night pushed against the idea that a two-goal outing is a complete portrait of him. That tension has followed him since his breakthrough at the 2018 World Cup, through France’s run to the final in 2022, and into a tournament at which he is expected to carry both the attack and the public’s imagination. Against Senegal, he did both and then some, but the larger story is that Mbappé is still defining himself on his own terms, even as the records keep coming.