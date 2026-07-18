Mbappé sparks France comeback with brilliant assist for Barcola

Mbappé’s pass sent Bradley Barcola through and pulled France to 4-2 in Miami, keeping a late comeback alive in the World Cup playoff.

Kylian Mbappé sliced through England’s back line and fed Bradley Barcola for the goal that cut France’s deficit to 4-2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The third-place playoff kicked off at 21:00 UTC on July 18, 2026, and Mbappé’s pass kept France within striking distance after England had opened a two-goal cushion.

The moment added another line to Mbappé’s tournament haul. He had already scored his 21st FIFA World Cup goal earlier in the match, trimming the gap to 4-1 before Barcola’s finish gave France fresh life.

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France’s best moments again ran through Mbappé, who supplied the decisive ball rather than waiting for a structured move to appear. That dependence mattered because England’s lead had pushed France into a chase, and the response came from individual quality more than from a sustained collective pattern.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Barcola’s goal did more than narrow the scoreline. It showed how one player, Mbappé, could still bend a match back toward France when the team shape slipped, even as the rest of the attack struggled to build pressure possession by possession. The tournament has repeatedly put that burden on Mbappé, and this late assist underlined how often France have needed him to manufacture their escape route.