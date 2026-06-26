Mbappe and Haaland set for World Cup showdown in Boston

Mbappé and Haaland met in Boston as France and Norway’s dependence on one star came into sharp focus, from a 58-goal record to a one-man attack.

France and Norway met at Boston Stadium with FIFA billing the Group I clash as a “match within a match” between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. The fixture kicked off at 15:00 in Boston, 21:00 in Oslo and 21:00 in Paris, with two national teams built around forwards who do far more than finish chances.

The contrast in dependency was plain before a ball was kicked. France arrived as the 2022 World Cup runners-up, with Mbappé captaining Didier Deschamps’s side and carrying the scoring record for Les Bleus. After scoring twice against Senegal, Mbappé moved past Olivier Giroud and reached 58 international goals, a mark that underlined how much France’s identity still runs through his production. Even so, France’s structure gave Deschamps more room to absorb pressure around him, and their 3-1 win over Senegal showed a side that could lean on Mbappé without reducing its entire campaign to him alone.

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Norway’s reliance looked sharper. Ståle Solbakken called Haaland the “best goalscorer in the world,” and UEFA has highlighted the striker as central to Norway’s hopes after the country returned to the World Cup following a long absence. Haaland answered that burden in the opener against Senegal, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory that secured Norway a place in the Round of 32. When Norway needed a result, the game again flowed through Haaland’s finishing, and the team’s margin for error narrowed wherever his influence was limited.

Source: bostonherald.com

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That difference makes the Boston meeting more than a collision of two elite forwards. France can still shift the burden across a squad that reached the final in 2022, but Norway’s route depends far more heavily on whether Haaland can turn isolated chances into points. Mbappé remains the axis of France’s attack and the face of its scoring record. Haaland is Norway’s entrance ticket, its pressure valve and, against the best opposition, often its only reliable way through.