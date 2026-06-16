Mbappe equals France's all-time scoring record at World Cup

Kylian Mbappé matched Olivier Giroud on 57 France goals in New York, finishing a chase that began with his 2022 World Cup final hat-trick in Doha.

Kylian Mbappé has reached a level in France’s record book that once seemed out of reach so early in his career. At 27, he scored his 57th goal for Les Bleus against Senegal in New York on 16 June 2026, drawing level with Olivier Giroud as France’s joint all-time leading scorer.

The milestone landed on the opening stretch of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. France arrived as runners-up from the previous edition, and Mbappé’s latest strike underscored how much of the national team’s attacking identity now runs through him. The French Football Federation said the record was now one goal away from falling, with Mbappé having already moved within touching distance after scoring against Brazil in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on 26 March 2026.

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Giroud’s mark had looked secure when he passed Thierry Henry on 4 December 2022 in Qatar. That day, Giroud scored his 52nd France goal against Poland to move clear of Henry’s 51. Mbappé has since accelerated past the pace of every French finisher before him, turning a long-standing chase into a race that ended in New York with the score level at 57 apiece.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

The path to the record has been shaped by major tournament nights. Mbappé’s hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina in Doha, in a 3-3 draw decided on penalties, also brought up the 1,600th goal in France’s history. That moment captured his place at the center of the national team’s story: not just as its most explosive attacker, but as the player repeatedly defining its biggest stages.

Министерство спорта Республики Татарстан via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

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The broader numbers on France’s record books show the scale of the team Mbappé has helped carry. As of 16 June 2026, the FFF listed France’s all-time totals at 474 wins, 195 draws and 266 defeats, with 1,691 goals scored. Mbappé’s rise to the summit of the scoring chart now sits inside that larger history, with France’s next goal likely to leave him alone at the top.