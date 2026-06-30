Mbappe scores twice as France beat Sweden to reach round of 16

Mbappe’s second goal moved him to 18 career World Cup strikes as France beat Sweden 3-0 and booked Paraguay in the last 16.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Bradley Barcola added a third as France beat Sweden 3-0 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and moved into the round of 16 with a statement win that looked as decisive on the scoreboard as it did in the numbers. Mbappe struck in the 45th and 74th minutes, after earlier having a goal ruled out for offside, and France never surrendered control.

The performance underlined why Mbappe increasingly functions as the tournament’s defining figure. His second goal was the 18th World Cup goal of his career, leaving him one behind Lionel Messi’s all-time tournament record. France generated 3.17 expected goals to Sweden’s 0.67, a gap that matched the flow of the match and reflected how little Sweden could do to unsettle France’s pace, width and finishing.

France’s progress also sharpened the bracket picture. The win sent France into the round of 16, where they are set to face Paraguay in Philadelphia on July 4 at 5 p.m. ET. France have maintained a perfect tournament record, and the combination of Mbappe’s scoring form and the team’s defensive control is creating the kind of separation that travels well into knockout football, where one elite attacking run can decide a tie.

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Sweden’s exit was equally stark. Having reached the knockout stage despite finishing bottom of their qualifying group, Sweden left the tournament at their earliest World Cup elimination since 1990. The loss closed a short-lived run that never fully recovered after France seized the game before halftime and then widened the margin after the break.

The backdrop mattered, too. World Cup attendance passed 5,000,000 fans during the tournament, setting an all-time record, and the crowd at MetLife Stadium added to a U.S. tournament atmosphere that has pushed players like Mbappe into a broader national spotlight. In a stadium and a country accustomed to importing global stars, France’s No. 10 is playing with the authority of a man who has become the center of the event.