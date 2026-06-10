Mboko knee injury puts Serena Williams doubles run at Queen's in doubt

Victoria Mboko's left knee injury at Queen's put Serena Williams' doubles quarter-final in doubt just after their wild-card win. The 19-year-old retired while trailing Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 3-4.

Victoria Mboko's left knee injury quickly turned Serena Williams' return to Queen's into a fragile proposition. The 19-year-old from Burlington, Ontario, retired during her singles match against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, June 10, after slipping on the grass and going down hard late in the second set.

Mboko was trailing 6-2, 3-4 when she stopped play, and she had been one point away from a chance to serve for the set. The fall left her unable to continue, putting her scheduled doubles quarter-final with Williams in jeopardy at the HSBC Championships in West Kensington, London.

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That uncertainty is a sharp turn for a wild-card pairing that had already provided one of the tournament's early story lines. Williams, 44, and Mboko beat the No. 3 seeds, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the first round on Tuesday, June 9. For Williams, it was her first professional tennis match in nearly four years, a comeback that carried immediate weight because it came at Queen's Club, where the women's event has only recently returned at WTA 500 level after more than 50 years away.

The stakes were never just about one match. Queen's Club first staged tennis in 1889, and the 2026 HSBC Championships run from June 6 to June 21, making the revived women's draw part of a broader grass-court buildup that depends on health as much as star power. Mboko's injury now threatens both the doubles campaign and, potentially, her short grass-court season as Wimbledon preparations approach.

Source: sportsnet.ca

Pliskova said in her on-court interview that she wished Mboko well after the retirement. For a tournament built around marquee names, the abrupt shift was a reminder of how quickly a comeback can be derailed on grass, where a single fall can ripple through a draw, unsettle a partnership and change the promotional script in an instant.