McBride, Miles lead Lynx past Storm for sixth straight win

McBride scored 33 and Miles added 32 as Minnesota reached 105 points again, holding off Seattle 105-102 for a sixth straight win.

Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles carried Minnesota to a 105-102 win over the Seattle Storm, giving the Lynx a sixth straight victory and another high-end scoring night in Seattle. McBride hit six 3-pointers and finished with 33 points, while Miles added 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a game that stayed tight until the end.

Minnesota’s offensive ceiling was on full display in a one-possession finish that demanded precision. McBride, Miles and Courtney Williams combined for 30 of the Lynx’s 37 field goals, and the three guards went a perfect 18-for-18 at the free-throw line. That balance mattered against a Seattle team that stayed within striking distance long enough to make every late possession matter.

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The win also flipped an earlier result in the same matchup. Seattle had beaten Minnesota 94-84 on June 11, 2025, handing the Lynx their first loss of that season. This time, Minnesota answered in the same arena with a cleaner, more explosive performance, turning a previously uneven head-to-head into another marker of how far the Lynx have climbed.

The numbers around the stretch back up the momentum. In a WNBA standings update from the same period, Minnesota sat at 20-6 after winning five straight, while Seattle was 16-10. Beating the Storm in Seattle added another road win over a quality opponent and strengthened Minnesota’s position near the top of the league.

Photo by RODOLPHE ASENSI

For Seattle, the narrow loss showed how little separated the teams. For Minnesota, it was another night in which veteran scoring and guard playmaking translated into a result that went beyond the box score: 105 points, a road win, and a sixth consecutive victory that made the Lynx look less like a team riding a hot streak and more like one building a repeatable identity.