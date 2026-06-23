McCullum dismisses rift rumours with England captain Stokes

McCullum said he and Ben Stokes are "good friends" as England's latest rift talk collided with discipline breaches and a looming Test return.

Brendon McCullum has brushed aside fresh talk of a split with Ben Stokes, saying the pair remain "good friends" and have "no idea" why rumours of a rift have taken hold. For England, the speculation has grown in the space where poor results, discipline questions and leadership scrutiny meet.

Stokes had already rejected the narrative in April, calling it a "massive overstatement" after England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia. He said he and McCullum were aligned on the big goals, even if debate was part of how they worked, and added that their relationship would "look a little bit different" after the Ashes review. Stokes later said the winter in Australia was the hardest period of his captaincy.

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The timing has helped fuel the noise. Stokes and McCullum were both retained by the England and Wales Cricket Board in the days after the Ashes loss, but Stokes did not speak to media for weeks before addressing the speculation through ECB channels. In public, he said the two agree "95%" of the time, a line that underlined how much of the partnership is built on argument as much as consensus.

That tension has been sharpened by events off the field. The ECB launched an investigation on 8 June after Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a London nightclub in the early hours after England’s first Test win over New Zealand at Lord’s. Both men missed the second Test at The Oval after breaching team protocols. On 21 June, the ECB said they had breached contractual obligations but had not been involved in violence, and both received written warnings rather than fines.

The ECB later said Stokes did not witness the altercation involving Atkinson. McCullum first said he was angry and bewildered by the breach, then later said he was worried about Stokes’s wellbeing. Reports also said the original curfew had been introduced at Stokes’s request after the Ashes winter was dogged by stories about late-night behaviour, a detail that has only deepened the sense that England’s standards are being tested as hard as its results.

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Stokes is due to return as captain for the decisive third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on 25 June. That makes the next match more than a selection call: it is another test of whether England’s leaders can steady a team that has spent too long explaining itself and not long enough winning.