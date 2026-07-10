McDonald’s launches BT21 Happy Meal with BTS collectibles in US

McDonald’s is bringing BT21 Happy Meals to U.S. restaurants July 14, with 10 BTS character toys and a QR-code music feature built for collectors.

McDonald’s will bring BT21 Happy Meals to U.S. restaurants on July 14, pairing ten collectible BTS character toys with a QR-code-linked music experience on HappyMeal.com. The promotion marks BTS’s third collaboration with McDonald’s, and it arrives with the kind of limited-run packaging that turns a fast-food purchase into a fan chase.

The toys include BT21 characters such as TATA and CHIMMY, each fitted with a ring clip so customers can attach them to a backpack, keychain or purse. McDonald’s is also using the Happy Meal box as a digital entry point, letting fans scan a QR code to create music tracks with the characters online. That blend of physical merch and interactive play gives the campaign reach well beyond the drive-thru, especially for a franchise built around repeat buying and online sharing.

BT21 was created by BTS members in partnership with LINE FRIENDS and introduced in 2017. McDonald’s is not the first brand to lean on that built-in audience. A previous BT21 collaboration ran in Asia in 2023, and last year’s TinyTan Happy Meal collaboration also drew BTS-linked merchandise into McDonald’s stores. The repeated returns show how companies keep mining the same fan base with new collectibles, fresh art and a new reason to show up in person.

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The campaign also extends BTS’s presence at a time when the group’s members have been pursuing individual projects and brand partnerships during the group hiatus. For McDonald’s, that means a global pop audience with a proven appetite for limited-edition goods, plus the social-media lift that comes with teaser posts and unboxing videos. Forbes noted that McDonald’s teased the collaboration on its official Instagram, a signal that the promotion is being rolled out as both a retail event and a digital moment.

ABC News’ Rocsi Diaz highlighted the Happy Meal tie-in as part of what is trending online, alongside Future’s new album and developments in NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ legal fight. The BT21 campaign stands out because it is built for return visits, collectible trading and online chatter, the same formula that has made BTS-branded promotions a dependable retail engine for fast-food chains.