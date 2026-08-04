McDonald’s replaces U.S. president amid sales slowdown and value pressure

McDonald’s named Skye Anderson to lead U.S. operations as same-store sales slowed and value deals fell short. The move puts lower-income diners’ pullback at the center of the chain’s turnaround.

McDonald’s named Skye Anderson president of McDonald’s USA, replacing Joe Erlinger and tasking her with bringing “focus and urgency” to a revamp of the chain’s U.S. restaurants. The appointment took effect Aug. 4, 2026, and the company said Anderson’s mandate includes improving service and food quality as well as accelerating U.S. growth.

The management change landed as McDonald’s said U.S. same-store sales growth slowed and consumers became more cautious with their spending. That slowdown carries outsized weight for McDonald’s because lower-income customers make up a large share of its base, and stubborn inflation has left those households under the most pressure when deciding where to eat out.

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The company has leaned heavily on value to defend traffic, but the strategy has not fully worked. Reuters reported that value deals failed to draw enough diners, and one account described McDonald’s U.S. sales decline as its worst since 2020. For a chain that depends on frequent, relatively low-ticket visits, even a small drop in traffic can quickly strain sales performance.

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McDonald’s framed the leadership reshuffle as part of a wider operational reset, not just a reaction to weak numbers. By putting Anderson in charge of the United States business, the company is tying its turnaround to service, food, and restaurant execution at a moment when inflation-weary customers are more selective and fast food is fighting to remain the place they turn to for relief on price.