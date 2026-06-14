McGinn ends Scotland's 38-year World Cup scoring drought against Haiti

John McGinn’s 28th-minute rebound put Scotland 1-0 up on Haiti, ending a World Cup scoring wait that stretched back to 1998.

John McGinn ended Scotland’s long wait for a World Cup goal with a sharp finish in the 28th minute, turning a rebound in the area into a 1-0 lead against Haiti in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Aston Villa midfielder struck at Boston Stadium, also known as Gillette Stadium, and gave Scotland the lift they needed in their Group C opener.

The goal carried a weight far beyond the scoreboard. Scotland had not played at a World Cup since 1998, and McGinn’s strike was their first at the tournament in almost 28 years. He also became the first Scottish player to score at a World Cup since Craig Burley, a milestone that underlined how rare this moment has been for a fan base that has waited decades to matter on the sport’s biggest stage.

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For Scotland, this was the ninth World Cup appearance, but the country still entered the tournament chasing a first place in the knockout rounds. Steve Clarke’s side arrived as winners of their qualifying group, yet the task in front of them remained formidable: turn a long-awaited return into a genuine campaign. McGinn, one of the squad’s leadership figures, gave them the sort of opening that can shape belief as much as points.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Haiti’s return was equally historic. It was their first World Cup in 52 years, which gave the meeting a sense of occasion that extended well beyond Group C. The contrast was striking: Scotland trying to reconnect with relevance on this stage, Haiti trying to re-establish itself after more than half a century away.

Анна Джалалян via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The group started with another notable result as Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1, leaving Scotland with an early chance to stake out ground in a section that looks balanced after one round. McGinn’s goal did more than settle an opener. It gave Scotland a release, a memory, and a reminder that this campaign could become more than a symbolic return if Clarke’s side builds on the moment.