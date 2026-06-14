McGinn fires Scotland past Haiti to top Group C

McGinn’s 29th-minute strike gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Haiti, ending a 36-year wait and lifting them above Brazil and Morocco in Group C.

John McGinn’s first-half finish gave Scotland more than three points at Boston Stadium. It put Steve Clarke’s side top of Group C after Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1, and it gave Scotland an early competitive edge in a section that already looks far more open than the names alone suggested.

McGinn struck in the 29th minute after Scotland had begun brightly, with Scott McTominay heading over in the opening minutes and later hitting the post. Haiti stayed in the game throughout, pressing Scotland and creating danger of their own, but Scotland found the decisive moment and then managed the match with the discipline that has often been missing from their biggest tournament outings.

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The result ended Scotland’s 36-year wait for a World Cup victory. Their last win at the finals had come against Sweden in 1990, and this was also their first World Cup opener win since the 5-2 victory over New Zealand in 1982. It was Scotland’s first World Cup goal since Craig Burley equalised against Norway in 1998, a reminder of how long the national team had gone without a decisive moment on this stage.

Photo by Mikkel Kvist

The win matters beyond the history books. With Brazil and Morocco sharing points in the other Group C match, Scotland seized the early advantage in a group that still contains two heavyweight opponents. A narrow win over Haiti does not settle qualification, but it changes the terms immediately: Scotland now control their own trajectory, rather than chasing results in the shadow of bigger names.

Анна Джалалян via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

McGinn’s role matched the occasion. Named Player of the Match, he supplied the goal that turned a promising start into a statement result for Clarke’s side. Scotland now turn to Morocco on 19 June 2026 before facing Brazil on 24 June 2026, and those fixtures will show whether this was a lift-off or simply the first sharp note in a longer campaign. Haiti, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, left Boston with resistance intact, but Scotland left with the table lead and a chance to make their return count.