McGinn's deflected goal gives Scotland first World Cup win since 1990

John McGinn's deflected strike gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Haiti, their first World Cup victory since 1990 and a surge of pride after 28 years without a goal.

John McGinn’s awkward finish in Foxborough gave Scotland more than three points. It delivered a 1-0 victory over Haiti, ended a 36-year wait for a World Cup win and sent Steve Clarke’s side to the top of Group C on a day when Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1.

The Aston Villa midfielder’s shot in the 28th minute took a decisive deflection and spun past Johny Placide after a chaotic scramble in the box. It was Scotland’s first goal at a men’s World Cup in 28 years, and the first time the national team had won on the tournament stage since beating Sweden 2-1 in 1990.

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McGinn did not try to dress up the finish. “It wasn’t my best of goals but who cares? It’s been a long time coming,” he said, before adding: “I scuffed it a wee bit.” Even so, the midfielder said the moment left him “beaming with pride,” and he hoped children around Scotland would wake up feeling the same way after seeing the country back at the finals.

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That emotional weight mattered as much as the scoreline. Scotland had not appeared at a men’s World Cup since 1998, and the win also marked the country’s first major-tournament victory since Euro 1996. For a generation that had grown up hearing about Scotland’s absent years rather than watching its team on this stage, McGinn’s deflected shot became a small but potent symbol of return.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The margin stayed tight because Haiti kept Scotland under pressure late on. Frantzdy Pierrot headed narrowly wide in one of Haiti’s best chances, forcing Scotland to close out a nervy finish before the celebrations could begin.

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Scotland now turn to two decisive group matches: Morocco on Friday, 19 June 2026, and Brazil on Wednesday, 24 June 2026. But for one night in Massachusetts, McGinn’s scruffy touch carried a far larger meaning, giving Scotland a first World Cup win since 1990 and a moment fans back home could rally around.