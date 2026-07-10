McGregor and Holloway clash in heated face-off before UFC rematch

McGregor and Holloway's face-off turned physical in Las Vegas, with security separating them. The rematch now tests whether McGregor still drives UFC's biggest money.

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway’s pre-fight face-off turned physical in Las Vegas, with security stepping in after McGregor ripped off Holloway’s sunglasses. The flare-up came as UFC 329 moved toward Saturday’s main event at T-Mobile Arena, where McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in more than five years.

ESPN lists McGregor at 22-6, age 37, and Holloway at 27-9, age 34, in a welterweight main event that pairs two fighters with a long, unfinished history. Their first meeting came on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston, where McGregor won by unanimous decision. The rematch gives Holloway a chance to rewrite one of the earliest chapters of McGregor’s rise, while giving McGregor a chance to sell the idea that his comeback still carries the same force it once did.

The commercial stakes are as important as the grudge match. UFC CEO Dana White has said the event is on track for the UFC’s biggest gate in history, and ticket coverage has described UFC 329 as one of the most expensive MMA events ever on the secondary market. That combination points to the central test around the fight: whether the promotion is still able to turn McGregor’s aura into cash, or whether the sport and Holloway have moved on enough that the Irish star is now only one part of a larger draw.

McGregor’s return comes after the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, a layoff that has stretched through more than five years without a UFC bout. The UFC has placed the weigh-in for Friday, July 10, at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card set for 9:00 p.m. on Paramount+. The timing keeps the focus on McGregor’s comeback while also underlining how much the company is leaning on the event as a centerpiece of its summer calendar.

Around the card, the buildup has also shifted toward what happens if Holloway wins. Holloway has been discussed as a fighter who could push the rivalry toward a trilogy, which would move the story away from a one-night McGregor return and toward a series that already belongs to both men. Analyst Chael Sonnen has called the matchup a difficult stylistic test for McGregor, adding another layer to a fight that now carries as much business pressure as sporting weight.