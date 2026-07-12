McGregor coach says knee was never an issue before UFC 329 loss

John Kavanagh said McGregor’s right knee was “never an issue” as the comeback ended 69 seconds into UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor’s return ended after 69 seconds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when his right knee buckled as he threw a kick and Max Holloway won by injury stoppage at UFC 329. The bout, listed by ESPN as a KO/TKO at 1:09 of Round 1, was McGregor’s first fight in five years and came with a 22-7 record on the line.

The most revealing detail came before the loss, not after it. John Kavanagh, McGregor’s longtime coach, said the knee was “never an issue” in camp and that nobody noticed anything ahead of the fight. That statement collides with the reality of a main-event return that collapsed almost immediately, with McGregor unable to continue after the opening sequence.

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McGregor pushed back on the idea that he had entered compromised, saying the injury “came out of nowhere.” He did not appear for his Octagon interview and skipped the post-fight press conference, leaving the injury to be debated by commentators, broadcasters and doctors without an official diagnosis in hand. At that point, no medical finding had been released to explain whether the damage involved an ACL, a meniscus, or something else.

The opacity around the injury fit a familiar UFC pattern: major comebacks are promoted around spectacle and resilience, while the physical condition of a fighter often becomes clear only when the cage door closes. McGregor’s case carried extra weight because of his history. He had previously suffered a gruesome leg break against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, a setback that made the five-year layoff and his return against Holloway part of a carefully sold redemption narrative.

Photo by Duren Williams

That narrative ended in a scene that told its own story. Holloway left with the win, McGregor left without speaking, and the only definitive clock was the one on the official result sheet: 1:09 of the first round. The unanswered question was less about the finish than about how much of the knee issue, if any, was known before one of the UFC’s most watched returns.