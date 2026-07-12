McGregor injured on opening kick, Holloway wins UFC 329 rematch

McGregor’s comeback ended after 69 seconds when his leg gave out on the opening kick, handing Holloway a strange win and UFC 329 an abrupt finish.

Max Holloway needed just 69 seconds to stop Conor McGregor’s return, and the end came before the rematch could produce anything resembling a fight. At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, McGregor appeared to injure his knee or leg on the opening kick of the UFC 329 main event, then could not continue, leaving Holloway with a first-round injury/KO-TKO victory.

The result cut through one of the UFC’s most bankable comeback stories. McGregor had not fought since UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, and the promotion had framed the bout as a nontitle welterweight rematch, nearly 13 years after their first meeting in Boston. That earlier fight, at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen on Aug. 17, 2013, ended in McGregor’s favor by unanimous decision. This time, the return never got past the opening sequence.

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The official fight metrics underscored how little action the bout produced. ESPN’s Fightcenter listed McGregor at 5 of 11 total strikes and Holloway at 14 of 22, with Holloway controlling the brief contest for 37 seconds. Dana White said after the event that the UFC was operating under the assumption McGregor had blown an ACL. The finish left UFC 329, promoted as a major International Fight Week card, with its marquee moment turned into a medical stoppage instead of a showcase.

For McGregor, the loss raises the same question that has shadowed his recent years: how much of his value still rests on anticipation rather than performance. His return drew attention because of his name, his history and the scale of the promotion, not because he had been active enough to prove the comeback was stable. After UFC 329, ESPN listed him at 22-7, a record that now sits alongside a four-plus-year absence and a return that ended almost as soon as it began.

Art Vladi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Holloway leaves with a consequential but unsatisfying win. The former featherweight champion improved to 28-9, and the official result adds another line to a résumé already tied to one of the sport’s most recognizable names. Yet the night was also a reminder that UFC cards built around star power can be fragile: McGregor’s injury shifted attention away from the rematch itself and toward the unfinished business of what comes next for both fighters, with Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoît Saint Denis waiting in the co-main event beneath the wreckage of the main attraction.