McGregor injures leg on return, Holloway wins in 69 seconds

Rogan blasted Conor McGregor's opening kick as reckless after it wrecked the 37-year-old's right knee and ended his return against Max Holloway in 69 seconds.

Joe Rogan called Conor McGregor’s opening kick a “crazy” move after the attempt helped end McGregor’s return against Max Holloway in 69 seconds. Rogan said the flying roundhouse kick put extreme pressure on the supporting knee, and he warned plainly, “You don’t do that,” as the fight collapsed almost as soon as it began.

McGregor’s much-anticipated comeback ended at 1:09 of the first round when he injured his right leg during the opening exchange and could not continue. The 37-year-old was fighting for the first time in more than five years, returning after recovering from a broken leg and dealing with lawsuits. Instead of a statement win, McGregor left the Octagon on a first-round retirement that immediately shifted the conversation from legacy to risk.

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The injury also sharpened the questions surrounding how combat sports sell return bouts. McGregor remains one of the UFC’s biggest attractions, and his presence still draws the kind of attention that can turn a single fight into a major event. But that same pull encourages dramatic, high-risk moments that can punish older fighters trying to reassert relevance against elite opponents. In this case, the opening seconds carried the sort of danger that can erase months of promotion in a single misstep.

McGregor’s manager pushed back on any suggestion that the fighter entered the bout with a preexisting knee problem, saying there was no prior knee injury before the fight. That denial matters because it keeps the focus on the mechanics of the opening exchange itself, not on a hidden ailment. The sequence was simple and brutal: McGregor launched across the ring, landed awkwardly on his right knee, and the fight was over before either man could settle in.

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The finish drew immediate reaction because of how sudden it was. Multiple outlets described the ending as abrupt and among the worst in recent UFC memory, a reminder that comeback narratives in mixed martial arts can be built on a fragile bargain. For McGregor, the night was meant to mark a return to the sport’s center stage. Instead, Holloway walked away with the win while McGregor’s latest comeback was reduced to a cautionary example of how quickly spectacle can turn into injury.