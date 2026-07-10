McGregor returns after five years for Holloway rematch at UFC 329

McGregor will end a five-year UFC absence against Holloway, but the welterweight main event looks as much like a branding play as a fight.

Conor McGregor will step back into the Octagon against Max Holloway at UFC 329, a welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that ends nearly five years without a fight. The bout is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 9:00 PM EDT and will anchor International Fight Week. UFC is selling the return as one of the sport’s marquee moments, even as the matchup invites scrutiny over merit, marketability and accountability.

The promotion has framed McGregor as a former featherweight and lightweight champion and one of the biggest stars in UFC history, a label that still carries weight after his long layoff. Tickets for UFC 329 went on sale May 29, and the card has been packaged as a centerpiece of the week’s commercial calendar. The co-main event, Paddy Pimblett against Benoît Saint Denis, adds more name value to a show built to draw attention far beyond the cage.

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The sporting case for top billing is harder to separate from the promotional one. McGregor’s last fight came in July 2021 at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, when he suffered a broken leg in their trilogy bout and left the sport with lingering questions about whether he would return at all. Holloway is not stepping in as a tune-up opponent either; the two men first fought in August 2013, when McGregor won by unanimous decision, and Holloway enters this rematch after recent high-profile wins.

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McGregor’s recent UFC record also sharpens the debate. ESPN noted that he is 1-3 in his last four UFC appearances since his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., a run that complicates the idea that his return is being driven purely by competitive standing. McGregor has also said he already has a second fight date in April 2027, which only deepens the sense that UFC 329 is being staged as both a comeback and a long-running brand reset. The result on July 11 will matter, but the business around it has already shown why McGregor still gets the spotlight.