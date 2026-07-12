McGregor suffers knee injury, Holloway wins UFC 329 rematch in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor’s comeback lasted 69 seconds before a knee injury ended UFC 329 in Las Vegas. Max Holloway won by injury TKO as questions grew over McGregor’s future.

Conor McGregor’s return to the cage ended after 1 minute and 9 seconds, when a knee injury stopped his UFC 329 rematch with Max Holloway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holloway was awarded a first-round TKO via injury, and McGregor left the arena immediately, without taking the post-fight interview.

The result sharpened an argument that has followed McGregor for years: whether the Irish star is still an elite contender or now a fighter whose name matters more to the promotion than his wins do. He had not fought since 2021, and this was his first professional bout since 2021 and his first UFC appearance after a five-year absence. Since his 2020 TKO of Donald Cerrone, McGregor had won only one UFC fight.

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UFC 329 was staged during UFC International Fight Week and promoted as a welterweight main event, a showcase slot that reflected McGregor’s enduring pull even after the long layoff. That commercial value has never been in doubt. His 2018 headliner against Khabib Nurmagomedov produced the UFC’s MMA pay-per-view sales record at 2.4 million buys, a benchmark that still hangs over every McGregor booking. The fight against Holloway, first made in August 2013 when McGregor won a unanimous decision, carried the same logic: a familiar name, a built-in storyline, and a crowd still willing to show up for the spectacle.

The ending, though, offered little evidence that McGregor remains a title-level force. Reaction came fast from fighters and commentators, with some calling the finish the worst and Bo Nickal saying, “Weirdly I feel bad for Conor.” Holloway sounded sympathetic, saying he hoped McGregor was “all good,” and later floated the possibility of a trilogy. Dana White pushed back on speculation that McGregor had entered the bout already hurt, while reports said doctors suspected a torn ACL without official confirmation.

McGregor has now suffered multiple major injury stoppages across his career, and the pattern is hard to ignore. The business still turns when McGregor is on a poster, but the 69-second collapse in Las Vegas suggested the sport may already be moving past him as a competitive threat.