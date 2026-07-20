McGregor tears ACL in shortened return fight against Holloway

Conor McGregor's comeback lasted 1:09 before a torn right ACL stopped UFC 329 against Max Holloway. Surgery now looms, and the injury tightens the clock on his legacy.

Conor McGregor’s return ended after 1 minute, 9 seconds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when a leg injury stopped his UFC 329 bout with Max Holloway. McGregor later confirmed a torn right ACL and meniscus damage, turning the fight into another costly interruption in a career built on spectacle, stoppages and long stretches away from the cage.

The injury immediately shifted attention from the result to the consequences. The UFC said on July 13 that McGregor would undergo surgery, and Dana White said McGregor suffered an ACL injury in the return. For a fighter the UFC still lists as an active welterweight at 22-7-0, with 19 knockout wins, 1 submission win and 5 first-round finishes, the setback hits both his body and his value as one of the promotion’s biggest names.

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It also reopens an old and damaging pattern. Sportsnet noted that McGregor said the right-knee ACL and meniscus injuries were the same ones he suffered in his left knee during his first fight against Holloway in 2013, a parallel that makes this comeback feel less like a reset than another reminder of how often injuries have derailed his career. A fight that was meant to measure whether McGregor still had elite timing and power instead became a test of durability that he did not finish.

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Holloway’s reaction after the stoppage was described as classy, and MMA Fighting said Holloway was impressed by McGregor’s toughness. That sportsmanship mattered because the injury ended the tactical story early and left the event defined by what was lost rather than what was settled inside the octagon. In a matchup built around two established names, the leg injury swallowed the promotional angle and the competitive one at the same time.

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McGregor’s own reaction captured how severe the moment felt. He posted, “I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.” The line fit a fighter whose public image has always depended on confidence and momentum, but whose recent years have been marked by interruptions and uncertainty. With surgery ahead and recovery unavoidable, the next chapter depends on whether McGregor can return at all, and whether the UFC still has a major role to sell when he does.