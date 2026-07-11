McGregor weighs in at 170.5 pounds for Holloway rematch

McGregor hit 170.5 pounds in Las Vegas, clearing the scale for his first UFC fight in nearly five years against Max Holloway.

Conor McGregor stepped on the scale at 170.5 pounds, clearing his welterweight return against Max Holloway and ending nearly five years away from the Octagon with a number that pointed to real fight readiness. The official weigh-in came Friday in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena, where the rematch was set for the main event of International Fight Week 2026.

The weight mattered because McGregor was not returning to an exhibition or a one-off appearance. UFC 329 was built as a 14-fight card, with the early prelims set for 5:00 p.m. ET, prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET and the main card at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, with coverage on Paramount+. For McGregor, making 170.5 pounds signaled that the comeback had moved from promotion to physical reality.

McGregor’s last UFC appearance came on July 10, 2021, when a gruesome leg injury ended his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. That injury still frames the stakes around this return. A fighter coming back from that kind of damage does not just need star power; he needs the conditioning, durability and timing to hold up through a full camp, a full cut and a high-pressure championship-style main event.

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Holloway offered exactly that test. The UFC described him as a former featherweight champion and former BMF champion, while McGregor entered as a former featherweight and lightweight champion. Their first meeting came on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen, where McGregor won by unanimous decision. Nearly 13 years later, the rematch arrived with both men carrying far more history, more mileage and far higher stakes than they did in their first encounter.

UFC framed the bout as McGregor’s return after nearly five years away and placed it at the center of International Fight Week, which ran from Thursday, July 9 through Sunday, July 12. The scale result gave the promotion its clearest sign yet that McGregor had done the work to make the division, absorb the demands of the cut and enter the fight at the proper weight for a welterweight main event.