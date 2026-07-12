McGregor’s comeback ends early with knee injury, Holloway wins UFC 329

McGregor’s return lasted 69 seconds before a knee injury stopped him, leaving Holloway to seize UFC 329 and raising questions about McGregor’s future.

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon lasted 1 minute, 9 seconds, ending when a knee injury halted his welterweight main event against Max Holloway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holloway walked away with the win at UFC 329, while McGregor’s comeback collapsed before the first round could fully unfold.

The fight carried the weight of a five-year absence and the burden of McGregor’s recent injury history. His previous UFC appearance came on July 10, 2021, when Dustin Poirier beat him and McGregor broke his leg. He also withdrew from a planned UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler in June 2024 because of a toe injury, stretching the gap and turning each attempted return into another test of durability.

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The matchup with Holloway also carried a long memory. The two first met in August 2013 in Boston, where McGregor won by unanimous decision, and McGregor reportedly tore his ACL in that bout. By the time he entered UFC 329, McGregor had become the UFC’s first simultaneous double champion in 2016 and had boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, but the numbers attached to his resume told only part of the story. He brought 19 career knockouts and seven Performance of the Night bonuses into the arena, evidence of a fighter who once set the sport’s pace even as injuries began to reshape his ceiling.

The immediate question now is whether this was merely another setback or the point at which McGregor’s elite competitiveness finally gave way to time and damage. Dana White said he was unsure what happens next for McGregor after the injury, and McGregor later described himself as being in a very dark state after the defeat. Holloway, for his part, said he hoped McGregor was okay, a reminder that the result was serious even before the narratives around it began to harden.

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UFC 329 was staged during International Fight Week, with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 9 and ceremonial weigh-ins on July 10, and the promotion had built the card around McGregor’s return. Holloway’s victory should not be lost inside that larger spectacle. He beat one of the biggest names in UFC history, and McGregor’s latest injury only deepened the uncertainty around whether the sport’s most bankable star can still fight at the level that once made him the center of its economy.