McGregor’s comeback ends in stunning leg injury loss to Holloway

A jumping kick on the opening exchange ended McGregor’s return in 69 seconds, again exposing the UFC’s reliance on aging stars.

Conor McGregor’s comeback collapsed in 69 seconds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when a jump kick on the opening exchange left his right leg compromised and handed Max Holloway a TKO at 1:09 of the first round. The finish was abrupt even by UFC standards, with Holloway pressing the action until the referee stepped in and McGregor’s return was over before the crowd had settled in.

The loss carried extra weight because it was McGregor’s first UFC fight since July 10, 2021, when he suffered a serious leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. UFC framed the rematch as the return of a five-year absentee, a span the promotion itself described as long enough for the sport to shift into a new era. During that stretch, new top-tier names rose into the center of the business, including Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Zhang Weili, Valentina Shevchenko, Sean O’Malley, Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett.

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That is the business problem hiding inside the spectacle. UFC 329 was built as a marquee International Fight Week event around one of the sport’s biggest draws, but the ending showed how fragile that model becomes when the promotion leans on a veteran whose body has already failed him once in the exact same way. McGregor was asked to carry the kind of main event that still sells tickets and attention, yet the fight ended before any sustained assessment of whether he could still perform at elite level. Instead, the card became a reminder that nostalgia is a volatile product when the star at its center is coming off years away from live competition.

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The reaction spread quickly beyond the cage. ESPN’s roundup of responses included Chad Johnson, Robert Griffin III, Bo Nickal, Ryan Garcia, Kenny Florian, Rafael dos Anjos, Jamahal Hill and Belal Muhammad, with several calling it the “worst ending” and others saying McGregor should retire. Joe Rogan also questioned the decision to attempt the jumping roundhouse kick that set up the injury. McGregor later said on social media that he had been throwing and landing kicks throughout camp and backstage, and that the injury came “out of nowhere.”