McIlroy blasts DeChambeau over controversial Open penalty ruling

McIlroy said DeChambeau was "holding the Open hostage" after a two-shot penalty dropped him to fifth and set off a fresh rules row.

Rory McIlroy accused Bryson DeChambeau of "holding the Open hostage" after a two-shot penalty at The Open turned a charge up the leaderboard into the tournament's main talking point. The ruling dropped DeChambeau to fifth place and left golf's oldest championship arguing about procedure instead of scorecards.

The dispute centered on a second-round infringement that R&A chief referee Grant Moir explained after officials reviewed the incident. DeChambeau had just posted a four-under 66 and was sitting seven under, one shot off the lead, before officials took him aside to discuss the call. DeChambeau said he disagreed with the decision, which only deepened the sense that the episode had become a public standoff rather than a quick rules clarification.

McIlroy made clear he saw little ambiguity in the call. He described DeChambeau's penalty as "pretty obvious" and said, "I think a lot of it's performative." He also drew a line between scrutiny and entitlement with the remark, "Nobody is entitled to anything in golf. You have to earn it."

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The flare-up mattered because golf still depends on players accepting rulings in real time, even when the stakes are high and the optics are messy. McIlroy and DeChambeau already carried extra baggage after DeChambeau beat McIlroy by one shot at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, and that rivalry gave the Open dispute immediate edge. What might have been a narrow rules call quickly became a referendum on how players should police themselves, and on whether a single penalty can end up overshadowing the competition around it.