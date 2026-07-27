Meadow Lane turns Tribeca grocer into New York’s latest food craze

Meadow Lane drew lines at 355 Greenwich St. after 17 months of TikTok buildup, with shoppers buying $17 chicken nuggets and critics blasting $65 olive oil.

Meadow Lane opened at 355 Greenwich St. in Tribeca at 11 a.m. on Friday, and shoppers quickly formed long lines for the gourmet grocer’s premium goods. Founder Sammy Nussdorf had spent 17 months building the store with TikTok followers watching, while Meadow Lane’s Instagram listed hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The store arrived with hype that went well beyond a neighborhood market. Food52 called Meadow Lane “NYC’s most anticipated gourmet grocer” in an August 19 preview, and a South China Morning Post profile dubbed it the “Erewhon of New York.” In Tribeca, where luxury apartment towers and high-income shoppers shape the retail mix, the store’s curation and presentation turned routine food shopping into a visible lifestyle signal.

The price tags became the bigger story. Business Insider saw customers lining up for $17 gluten-free chicken nuggets, while criticism intensified around $65 olive oil, $12 grapes, $27 beef salads and $15 chicken nuggets. The backlash landed as New Yorkers were losing SNAP benefits, sharpening the contrast between a high-end pantry and a city where food budgets remain tight for many households.

Nussdorf has treated the attention as an asset rather than a threat. He told Fox Business that the online criticism was “good for business” and said, “I’m an active target.” That response fit a launch built as much on spectacle as on groceries, with the brand amplified by social media before the first customer walked through the door.

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Nussdorf also brings inherited wealth to the project. Bernard and Ruth Nussdorf founded Quality King in 1961, and Forbes put the family’s wealth at $1.6 billion in its 2014 America’s Richest Families listing. Forbes later said Meadow Lane could serve as a prototype for future gourmet grocery stores, underscoring how the business is being watched as a possible template for upscale food retail in dense, affluent neighborhoods.

For now, Meadow Lane’s appeal rests on more than what it sells. In Lower Manhattan, the mix of branding, curation and prime real estate has made the store part grocery and part status object, with the line outside becoming part of the marketing.