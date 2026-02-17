Measles Exposure in Fairfax County Raises Public Health Concerns

A measles case involving an adult in Fairfax County raises concerns as health officials track possible exposures amid a rise in Virginia cases.

Health officials in Fairfax County have issued a warning after an adult diagnosed with measles may have exposed others to the virus in public locations. The situation comes as Virginia records more measles cases in 2026 than the previous year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Details of Public Exposure

The individual, whose case was first reported by WTOP, visited three locations in Fairfax County while infectious, raising concern for potential public exposure. While health authorities have not publicly named the specific sites, they are reaching out to people who may have been present at the same times as the infected individual.

According to the Fairfax County Health Department, anyone who believes they may have been exposed is urged to monitor themselves for symptoms—which can include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a characteristic rash—over the next several weeks.

Virginia Sees Rising Measles Numbers

The incident comes amid a notable uptick in measles cases across Virginia. VDH data shows that measles cases reported so far in 2026 already exceed the total for all of 2025. This increase reflects a national trend, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting elevated activity in several states this year.

Virginia Department of Health surveillance data details current and historical measles case counts for the state.

The CDC's national measles data provides an overview of outbreaks and annual case numbers nationwide.

Experts point to declining MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination coverage as a contributing factor to the recent rise in cases both locally and across the U.S.

Understanding Measles Risks and Prevention

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can lead to severe complications, especially among young children, unvaccinated individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. The CDC explains the risks of complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and, in rare cases, death. The best protection remains vaccination with the MMR vaccine, which is highly effective in preventing infection.

Health officials are reminding the public that anyone who has not been vaccinated, or is unsure of their vaccination status, should consider getting the MMR vaccine. The CDC recommends two doses for maximum protection, typically administered to children at ages 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years.

What to Do If You Think You Were Exposed

Monitor for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days after potential exposure.

Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms, and inform them before visiting so proper precautions can be taken.

Check vaccination records and seek immunization if needed.

Local and state health departments continue to investigate the case and track possible contacts. For the most up-to-date information on exposure locations and guidance, visit the Fairfax County Health Department's measles page.

Looking Ahead

As measles cases persist in Virginia and beyond, public health officials stress the importance of maintaining high vaccination rates and awareness of symptoms. Rapid identification and response to exposure events remain key to containing outbreaks and protecting vulnerable populations.