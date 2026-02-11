Measles Cases Rise in Shasta County, California Sees Surge

Shasta County faces a growing measles outbreak, marking California’s first significant surge in cases since 2020, with public health officials monitoring the situation closely.

Shasta County is experiencing a notable increase in measles cases, contributing to California’s first surge in measles since 2020. As of this week, eight confirmed cases have been reported in the county, prompting public health officials to closely monitor potential community spread and reinforce vaccination efforts across the region.

Details of the Shasta County Outbreak

The Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed that the measles cases have been linked, but so far, widespread transmission has not been observed. Local and state authorities are working together to track possible exposure sites and notify residents who may have come into contact with infected individuals.

Eight confirmed measles cases in Shasta County as of this week

Cases are believed to be epidemiologically linked

No significant community-wide outbreak has been declared yet

Reporting from SFGATE and KRCR highlights that while the number of cases is concerning, officials maintain that community spread remains limited at this stage. Public health officers are urging anyone who may have symptoms—such as fever, cough, or rash—to contact their healthcare provider before visiting in person, in order to prevent further transmission.

Statewide and National Context

This outbreak represents the first major uptick in California measles cases since the start of the decade. According to the California Department of Public Health, the state has seen a sharp decline in measles cases since 2020, with only sporadic reports until the recent Shasta County cluster.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracks measles outbreaks and notes that while cases remain relatively low compared to pre-pandemic years, localized outbreaks—often connected to pockets of under-vaccinated individuals—can quickly escalate if not contained.

Vaccination and Prevention Efforts

Health officials are emphasizing the importance of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine as the most effective tool to prevent further spread. The CDC recommends that all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first dose at 12–15 months and the second at 4–6 years old. Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status are also encouraged to consult their healthcare provider.

MMR vaccine is over 97% effective after two doses

Herd immunity requires at least 95% vaccination coverage

Recent outbreaks often linked to communities with lower vaccination rates

Shasta County's public health department continues to offer free or low-cost vaccinations and has increased outreach to schools, childcare centers, and community groups in light of the current situation.

What Residents Should Know

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to serious complications, especially in young children and those with compromised immune systems. Typical symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a distinctive red rash. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, making rapid identification and isolation critical for containment.

How to Stay Protected

Ensure all family members are up to date on the MMR vaccine

Monitor for symptoms if you believe you may have been exposed

Contact your healthcare provider if you develop fever and rash

Follow updates from Shasta County Health and Human Services for local advisories

Looking Ahead

While the current outbreak remains limited in scope, health officials warn that measles can spread rapidly without high vaccination coverage and prompt public health interventions. Ongoing surveillance and community cooperation are essential to preventing a larger outbreak—both in Shasta County and statewide.

For the latest updates, residents are encouraged to follow official health department communications and review the state’s measles case counts and recommendations.